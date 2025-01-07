Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle have identified Bakayoko as a potential right-wing option in 2025 following his rise to prominence at PSV. The 21-year-old has scored six goals and registered three assists in 21 appearances so far this season.

The Belgian international registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances for the Dutch side last season. PSV sources claimed Newcastle’s Premier League opponents Arsenal made an enquiry for Bakayoko over the summer.

Newcastle’s interest in Bakayoko surfaced ahead of the January transfer window but The Gazette understands that the winger will not be pursued by the club this month. The 21-year-old’s agent Gerard Witters has also claimed that his client will not leave PSV for any price during the January transfer window.

PSV value Bakayoko at £45million but by the time the summer transfer window opens, he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Philips Stadion. Newcastle would consider a bid of around £25million in the summer but the club are unlikely to meet PSV’s current valuation.

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko | Getty Images

Bakayoko has spoken openly about the possibility of leaving PSV as he looks to play at the very top level. He has listed winning the Champions League and competing for the Ballon d’Or as personal goals.

Regarding his future, Bakayoko said last year: "If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for the prizes just like PSV," he said when discussing his future. Becoming a champion is what I want and (to) win the Champions League.

“I have the qualities for that. I'm ready for the top. But PSV is also a top club, especially if many players from last season stay. And it's nice here.

"I think I've never radiated a moment that I play here reluctantly. The holiday was shortly after the European Championships, but it's great to get back to PSV. Last season's vibe is still there."

Newcastle are currently competing for the Carabao Cup and Champions League qualification. The Magpies travel to face Arsenal in the cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).