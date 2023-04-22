Newcastle United are preparing for a huge game with top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Magpies sit fourth after last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa but are still three points ahead of Spurs, were who beaten 3-2 by relegation-threatened Bournemouth in North London.

A victory would put Newcastle six points ahead of Tottenham, with Eddie Howe’s side still holding a game in hand over their closest rivals for a Champions League place.

The Magpies continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle ‘very close’ to completing deal for winger

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh, according to reports in Denmark. Sport Fyn claim that the player is ‘very close’ to sealing a switch to St James’ Park this summer.

The youngster currently plays for Odense Boldklub in the Danish top flight and marked his senior debut with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Copenhagen in October.

He has eight goal contributions in total this term, with two goals and six assists. He could be sent out on loan if he joins Newcastle in order to meet work permit requirements. The report by Sport Fyn adds the deal could be agreed for €5.35 (£4.75m).

Magpies sent Rice warning

West Ham boss David Moyes has said Declan Rice’s stunning solo goal against Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night is one of the reasons he is valued so highly by the London club.

Rice scored the Hammers’ third goal in a 4-1 win that saw them progress to the semi-finals of the competition. The England international has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Newcastle.

However, recent reports suggested the Magpies would be unwilling to break their wage structure to complete a deal while the Hammers have reportedly set a £100m asking price.

Moyes said after Rice’s goal on Thursday: “If anybody didn’t think he could do that, they are completely naïve and don’t watch us close enough. He is some player. That is why we value him so highly. It was a Roy of the Rovers-type goal.

“He has so many parts to his game, he doesn’t always show them. He has a good personality but he could show it even more.