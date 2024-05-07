‘What a player’ - Newcastle United sent warning over Brighton star after Aston Villa incident
Newcastle United have been sent a warning by Lewis Dunk ahead of their clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon. The clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be their final home match of the season and one that could have huge ramifications in their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.
The Magpies head into Saturday’s game full of confidence after recording successive wins over Sheffield United and Burnley, however, they were defeated 3-0 by Brighton in the reverse fixture back in September on an afternoon they were carved open by the Seagulls on a regular basis. A win for Newcastle would significantly improve their chances of finishing in a European position, but Dunk has warned that they will need to be on top form in order to stop Simon Adingra.
Adingra won his side a penalty - one that would be converted - late on during their win over Aston Villa on Sunday and Dunk believes the 22-year-old is only getting better: “He has been massive.” Dunk said.
“He is still a young player and he still has a lot to learn but you can see the progression from the start of the season until now. He is going to keep getting better and better.
“What a player we have on our hands and if he can perform like that every week you would take that. The three front boys and the two outside worked their nuts off today. That's what it takes to win games in the Premier League.”