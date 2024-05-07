Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been sent a warning by Lewis Dunk ahead of their clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon. The clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be their final home match of the season and one that could have huge ramifications in their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.

The Magpies head into Saturday’s game full of confidence after recording successive wins over Sheffield United and Burnley, however, they were defeated 3-0 by Brighton in the reverse fixture back in September on an afternoon they were carved open by the Seagulls on a regular basis. A win for Newcastle would significantly improve their chances of finishing in a European position, but Dunk has warned that they will need to be on top form in order to stop Simon Adingra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adingra won his side a penalty - one that would be converted - late on during their win over Aston Villa on Sunday and Dunk believes the 22-year-old is only getting better: “He has been massive.” Dunk said.

“He is still a young player and he still has a lot to learn but you can see the progression from the start of the season until now. He is going to keep getting better and better.