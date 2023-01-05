Newcastle United now turn their attention to the FA Cup as they continue to enjoy a fine season in the Premier League.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park:

Thuram links

Newcastle United are said to be ‘more serious’ about signing Marcus Thuram during the January transfer window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “From (Man) United’s point of view, he’s one feasible option currently out there. At the moment, the other option he would have in England is Newcastle, and they do seem more keen on this than Man United.”

Thuram impressed for France at the World Cup, and it has been reported that Borussia Monchengladbach could offload for a fee of less than £10million this month.

Maddison latest

Newcastle are said to remain very interested in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside: “At the moment, Leicester have not received official proposals yet. I’m told Newcastle interest remains and it’s strong, they really like the player but there are no concrete negotiations as of now. Let’s see if he will be one for January or for June.”