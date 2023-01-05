Newcastle United ‘serious’ about £10m striker transfer amid fresh James Maddison update
All the latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as the Magpies prepare for an FA Cup clash.
Newcastle United now turn their attention to the FA Cup as they continue to enjoy a fine season in the Premier League.
The Magpies have drawn against Arsenal and Leeds United of late, extending their impressive unbeaten run to 15 games across all competitions. Eddie Howe’s men remain in third as a result, and as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday in the cup, there are decisions to be made over possible transfer, especially as Howe’s men look to keep hold of a European spot in the second half of the season.
With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park:
Thuram links
Newcastle United are said to be ‘more serious’ about signing Marcus Thuram during the January transfer window.
Transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “From (Man) United’s point of view, he’s one feasible option currently out there. At the moment, the other option he would have in England is Newcastle, and they do seem more keen on this than Man United.”
Thuram impressed for France at the World Cup, and it has been reported that Borussia Monchengladbach could offload for a fee of less than £10million this month.
Maddison latest
Newcastle are said to remain very interested in Leicester City star James Maddison.
Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside: “At the moment, Leicester have not received official proposals yet. I’m told Newcastle interest remains and it’s strong, they really like the player but there are no concrete negotiations as of now. Let’s see if he will be one for January or for June.”
Financial Fair Play rules mean this one may have to wait until the summer given the money Leicester are likely to want for their star midfielder. Youri Tielemans’ contract situation means Leicester may be extra careful over who they lose in the middle of the park.