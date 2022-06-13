That’s the verdict of Chris Waddle as the club looks to strengthen its squad for the new campaign. United hope to sign Sven Botman from Lille and Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims.

Howe guided the club, winless and in the Premier League relegation zone when he took over as head coach last November, to an 11th-placed finish last season after a remarkable mid-season turnaround – and Waddle can see a strengthened team pushing further up the table.

“Eddie Howe’s done a great job at Newcastle this season,” former Newcastle winger Waddle told BoyleSports EPL Betting. “He's freshened things up, and got them performing and the players got a massive lift. Bruno Guimaraes has fitted in very nicely, and Joelinton has been a revelation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe guided the team to an 11th-placed finish last season.

“Newcastle need another striker. Callum Wilson, on his day, is a very good striker, but, unfortunately, he gets a lot of injuries.

“Eddie has got the club on a high, and he needs to try and keep it that way – and make sure the players don't rest on their laurels.

“The challenge for Newcastle now is trying to knock on the door of the Europa League, and the signings Eddie brings in are going to be very important for that. Finishing seventh or eighth has to be the target for Newcastle next season.”