Newcastle United injury blow as duo not spotted in training ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United face Arsenal in a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th May 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Both sides go into Sunday’s game knowing they cannot afford to slip up in their respective title and Champions League chases. With 3-1 wins in their last outing, the clash at St James’ Park is finely-poised.

Although Arsenal will start the game 13 points ahead of the hosts, Newcastle will fancy their chances against the Gunners however, with memories of their 2-0 triumph in this fixture back in May still fresh. On that day, Eddie Howe’s side, backed by a very loud St James’ Park, defeated a Champions League chasing Arsenal all-but ending their hopes of a return to the competition.

That game was wrapped up by Bruno Guimaraes after a delicious through ball by Sean Longstaff ricocheted off Aaron Ramsdale into the Brazilian’s path. A repeat of this move on Sunday looks unlikely however, with Longstaff not pictured in training during the latest batch of photos released by the club.

Longstaff was injured during the game with Everton last week and missed the win over Southampton on Sunday. Although Howe revealed the injury suffered by Longstaff wasn’t as bad as first feared, it’s unlikely he will be rushed back into the starting lineup.

Longstaff had featured in every Premier League game for Newcastle this season before missing the game with the Saints. Another player that looks set to miss the game with Arsenal is Allan Saint-Maximin.

Allan Saint-MaximinAllan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin

Once again, the Frenchman wasn’t pictured training with the team as he continues his recovery from injury.