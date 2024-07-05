Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are set to confirm the signing of teenage defender Miodrag Pivaš.

The 19-year-old Serbian visited St James’ Park last month after breaking into the FK Jedinstvo Ub first team in the Serbian second tier. Pivas scored once in 26 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

It has been reported by Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport that Pivas is set to sign a five-year deal at Newcastle and will likely be loaned out to a club in Belgium or the Netherlands for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Magpies will reportedly pay a £678,000 compensation fee for the youngster with a 20% sell-on to Jedinstvo. Pivas stands at 6ft 2in and played regularly a defensive midfield role at youth level before moving into a centre-back role more frequently at senior level.

Newcastle know the importance of making signings like Pivas as they look to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Young signings with high potential and future sell-on values are crucial in combating PSR.

The Magpies’ signing of 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh from Odense last summer ultimately helped them avoid a PSR points deduction as they were able to sell him on for a considerable profit to Brighton & Hove Albion last week after a successful loan spell at Feyenoord.

The club will be hoping Pivas’ potential future loan will see him follow in Minteh's footsteps somewhat and at least give them the option to sell him on next summer for a profit or integrate him into the first-team set-up.

