'Almost done' - £40m West Ham transfer imminent after personal terms agreed & Newcastle United offer
The 27-year-old defender was subject to a transfer proposal from Newcastle that was rejected by Wolves. According to The Telegraph, The Magpies offered midfielder Elliot Anderson plus a cash sum for Kilman.
Anderson ultimately left to join Nottingham Forest for £35million instead as West Ham United swooped in to agree a deal with Kilman.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham’s new £40million bid for the defender is expected to be accepted with Kilman already agreeing personal terms.
Romano tweeted: “West Ham are closing in deal to sign Max Kilman from Wolves! New bid worth £40m expected to be accepted soon, agreement almost done. “Kilman already agreed on personal terms as Julen Lopetegui wants him at all costs, as revealed weeks ago. Here we go, soon.”
New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui managed Kilman during his time at Wolves and is keen to bring him to the London Stadium this summer.
Kilman joined Wolves from non-league side Maidenhead United back in 2018. A few months prior to the move he was on the receiving end of a 7-1 defeat to Newcastle’s Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium. But he has since managed to establish himself in the Premier League with over 100 top-flight appearances to his name.
The centre-back was named as Wolves captain at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and went on to play every single Premier League match for the club during the season.
