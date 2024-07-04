Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign Newcastle United target Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old defender was subject to a transfer proposal from Newcastle that was rejected by Wolves. According to The Telegraph, The Magpies offered midfielder Elliot Anderson plus a cash sum for Kilman.

Anderson ultimately left to join Nottingham Forest for £35million instead as West Ham United swooped in to agree a deal with Kilman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham’s new £40million bid for the defender is expected to be accepted with Kilman already agreeing personal terms.

Romano tweeted: “West Ham are closing in deal to sign Max Kilman from Wolves! New bid worth £40m expected to be accepted soon, agreement almost done. “Kilman already agreed on personal terms as Julen Lopetegui wants him at all costs, as revealed weeks ago. Here we go, soon.”

Wolves skipper Max Kilman is wanted by an array of Premier League clubs. | Wolves via Getty Images

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui managed Kilman during his time at Wolves and is keen to bring him to the London Stadium this summer.

Kilman joined Wolves from non-league side Maidenhead United back in 2018. A few months prior to the move he was on the receiving end of a 7-1 defeat to Newcastle’s Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium. But he has since managed to establish himself in the Premier League with over 100 top-flight appearances to his name.