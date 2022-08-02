Newcastle United set to appoint Manchester United legend's brother as new coach

The 37-year-old is the younger brother of former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick who – despite being a boyhood Newcastle fan – never played for the club.

The Daily Mail have reported that he will replace Peter Ramage as part of a behind the scenes restructuring with the latter now assisting Shola Ameobi as The Magpies’ loan coordinator.

Michael Carrick and Graeme Carrick of Manchester United '08 XI in action during the Michael Carrick Testimonial match between Manchester United '08 XI and Michael Carrick All-Stars at Old Trafford on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Carrick progressed through the ranks at West Ham United as a youngster but injuries prevented him from following in his older brother’s footsteps as he turned to coaching instead.

The Geordie has previous links to Newcastle too having coached at the academy back in 2005 before taking up a role with the Football Association.