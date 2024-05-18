Newcastle United set to confirm first summer signing 'pretty soon' after triggering Premier League clause
Newcastle United are set to secure Lewis Hall on a permanent transfer from Chelsea at the end of the season.
Hall has spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Newcastle with a £28million obligation to buy clause subject to performance-related criteria. While it is understood the criteria has been met and Newcastle will trigger the signing of the 19-year-old this summer, there has been no official update from the club.
When asked if the criteria had been met to trigger the permanent signing of Hall, Howe said: “We can give you an update on that pretty soon.”
After a difficult start to his loan spell at Newcastle, Hall has been a key player for Eddie Howe since coming into the starting line-up in recent matches. The youngster admitted himself that he struggled during the opening months at the club as he was limited to just one Premier League start in Newcastle's opening 29 league matches this campaign.
But he has now started six of United’s last eight Premier League games, scoring in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Wednesday. And Howe is delighted with the progress Hall has made after plenty of work with him on the training ground this season.
“I think for any player when you come to a new club, especially for someone so young, it’s natural there will be a settling in period and adjustment, not just in terms of the training but in terms of his life, how he feels, how comfortable he feels,” Howe admitted. “There is always a process to go through, you don’t just land here… even Bruno [Guimaraes], he didn’t just land here and play straight away, he had to adjust and people forget that.
“I think he’s done really well to commit and have consistency in his work even when no doubt he was frustrated that things weren’t happening from him quicker than he wanted.
“But I think that’s the same for any player, he did really well at Old Trafford and showed a lot of maturity for someone so young and I’m delighted with where his game is at, at the moment.”
