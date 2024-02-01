Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United may be effectively closed for business this January transfer window, but there is still one signing the club are yet to announce. Last week, The Magpies agreed a deal for 18-year-old Manchester City midfielder Alfie Harrison - a transfer which was later confirmed by head coach Eddie Howe. The teenager has agreed a long-term deal at St James' Park having impressed at Man City's academy this season with eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances.

The teenager is likely to be Newcastle's first and only January signing, albeit a youth one. He will join up with the club's academy at under-21s and under-18s level. Clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Celtic had also been linked with the player before he agreed to join Newcastle.

Reflecting on the transfer, Howe said: "We welcome him into the football club, I wasn't directly involved in that transfer but we welcome him into the club. He's a very talented young player and we hope he does really well with us."

The signing of Harrison is yet to be officially confirmed by the club via a statement but an announcement is expected to be made very soon.

Despite a lot of noise and speculation surrounding key players, it has actually been a very quiet transfer window for Newcastle in reality. Javier Manquillo is the only first-team transfer to be confirmed so far this month with the Spaniard joining Celta Vigo on a free transfer.

Javier Manquillo linked up with former manager Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo.

Isaac Hayden was also set to leave the club on loan this month after being recalled from his spell at Standard Liege. But Howe has cast uncertainty over the player's transfer situation by admitting he was 'not sure' what was happening regarding a potential loan departure for the midfielder. Several Championship clubs are understood to be interested in the 28-year-old but a deal is yet to be agreed.

Fortunately, the futures of Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have been addressed following intense speculation in recent weeks. Trippier was subject to a £13million bid from Bayern Munich which was rejected by The Magpies while Almiron was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.