Newcastle United set to green-light transfer after Paul Mitchell meeting & £12.6m bid prepared
Almiron is close to completing a £10million move to his former club Atlanta United with Newcastle set to approve the move. It comes after a key meeting with sporting director Paul Mitchell and Newcastle’s key recruitment personnel.
The 30-year-old was an unused substitute as Newcastle were beaten 4-1 by AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Lloyd Kelly also remained on the bench after being linked with a move away from the club in the past week.
Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer last summer but has been limited to just four Premier League starts so far this season. Turkish side Fenerbahce reportedly made a bid for the defender that was rejected by Newcastle before Serie A giants Juventus entered the race with a loan offer with an option to buy in the summer.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle rejected to loan proposal from Juventus but a potential deal remains ‘on’ with the Italian club preparing a €15million (£12.6million) proposal. Kelly remains under contract at Newcastle until 2029.
When asked for an update on the situation regarding potential outgoings at Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet. I don’t know anything and haven’t discussed that for a few days.”
Howe has previously voiced his wish to keep his Newcastle first-team squad together this month as they mount a charge for European qualification. But the pressures of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules mean every Newcastle player ‘has a price’ - as echoed by chief executive Darren Eales last year.
And Kelly and Almiron are viewed as potentially sellable assets that would not weaken Newcastle’s current starting line-up.
