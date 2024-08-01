Everton manager Sean Dyche (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United saw off Urawa Reds 4-1 in their latest pre-season outing. They also beat Hull City 2-0 away last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side are preparing for the start of the new season. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Premier League...

Everton and Nottingham Forest eye winger

Everton and Nottingham Forest are ‘interested’ in a move for Talleres winger Ramon Sosa this summer, according to a report by Teamtalk. The pair are both eyeing a swoop for the Paraguay international in this window as they look to bolster their ranks.

Sosa, who is 24-years-old, has made 14 caps for his country. He has also played for the likes of River Plate, Olimpia and Gimasia LP in the past and is now being linked with a switch to England.

Arsenal striker eyed

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remains in ‘talks’ with Marseille over a potential move to France, as per The Telegraph. Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign the forward for his new club ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.

Nketiah has been on the books of the Gunners since joining them in 2015 from rivals Chelsea. He has since 38 goals in 168 matches for the London outfit and has also had loan a spell away from the Emirates Stadium at Leeds United to gain experience.

Leicester City move for attacker

Lecester City have made a ‘formal’ approach for Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew, according to the Evening Standard. The Foxes were promoted from the Championship last term after winning the league title and went up along with Ipswich Town and Southampton.

They have since lost Enzo Maresca to Chelsea and have replaced him with Steve Cooper. The ex-Swansea City and Nottingham Forest man is eager to boost his newly inherited squad with some more new faces.

Ayew has been playing his football at Selhurst Park since 2019 and has been a great servant to the Eagles over the past five years, firing 23 goals in 211 outings altogether in South London. His future is up in the air now though and he may well leave before the deadline in late August.

Fulham youngster eyed

Fulham youngster Luke Harris is the subject of a loan bid from Birmingham City. Sky Sports claim the Blues have made a move to land the youngster on a temporary basis as they prepare for life in League One.

The Midlands outfit slipped into the third tier after finishing in the bottom three along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. They have since appointed Chris Davies as their new manager and he has had coaching stints with Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, among others.

Harris, who is 19-years-old, is highly-rated by the Whites but his chances of first-team football right now at Craven Cottage are slim so an exit may well suit him and give him the opportunity to play every week to boost his development.