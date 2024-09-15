Newcastle United set to unleash £45m man v Wolves as Eddie Howe makes fitness claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United could benefit from Anthony Gordon’s impressive England performances when his side face Wolves this afternoon.

Gordon started both of England’s Nations League wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland during the international break, the first time he has represented his country following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign. Gordon played just four minutes under Gareth Southgate in the summer as England finished runners-up.

Lee Carsley, meanwhile, has given Gordon a more prominent role in his squad and the Magpies man repaid the faith with two solid performances. Those were watched on intently by Eddie Howe as he prepares his side for their clash against Wolves this afternoon.

Gordon, who registered 12 goals and 11 assists for the Magpies last season, has already opened his account this campaign, but hasn’t yet quite lived up to the sky high standards he set himself last season. A disappointing summer and minimal pre-season time with his club can be attributed to his slow start to the campaign, but Howe is backing the former Everton man to get back on top form very soon and believes his performances with England could be the catalyst for this:

“Firstly he’s in a great place after the two England games.” Howe told the Gazette. “I thought he did really well.

“I was watching them totally biassed towards him and hoping he had really good games and impacted [them]. I know he’s really proud to play for his country so those two games would have meant a lot to him. The trust given to him by the manager was great to see and I think he will come back in a great place.

“I think he probably needed the games to build his fitness levels up after a difficult summer for him where he finished the tournament with England and had very minimal training with us before the start of the season with us. I hope we see a much fitter Anthony in the coming games.”

Gordon started in a front three with Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, but Howe has hinted there is no guarantees that trifecta will play together every week: “I think we have got good options.

“Of course, that game was bespoke to Tottenham with a reshuffle on system and personnel. This game against Wolves will be different.”