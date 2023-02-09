The January transfer window is already a distant memory as clubs across English football return thie full focus to action on the pitch, but there is already talk of summer business.

Newcastle United, who are away to Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture this weekend and are getting closer to their Carabao Cup final with Manchester United later this month, splashed the cash on Anthony Gordon last month and could be even more active come the end of the current season.

The Magpies are now being linked with a midfielder who started at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar last summer and is also thought to be on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool. Meanwhile, a current United defender who is out on loan is being monitored ahead of a potential permanent move in the summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, February 9:

Ajax midfielder ‘of interest’ to Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United

Per CaughtOffside, Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is of interest to Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United. The Mexican international was reportedly close to joining Chelsea last summer but no deal was ever struck. The 25-year old is said to have ‘plenty of admirers’ in the Premier League after an impressive season in the Eredivisie.

However, Ajax are also said to not be keen on letting another star player leave having already sold Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United last year. Arsenal reportedly considered a move last month before the Dutch side made it clear they would not consider letting him leave mid-season. Newcastle are said to ‘to have him at least loosely on their radar.’

Sheffield United to monitor defender’s Newcastle United situation ahead of possible summer transfer swoop

According to The Sheffield Star, Sheffield United are expected to monitor Ciaran Clark’s situation at Newcastle United before assessing a possible free-transfer swoop for the defender in the summer. The defender signed for the EFL Championship club on loan in the summer but has endured a stop-start career at Bramall Lane so far, with two separate hamstring injuries ruling him out at different stages of the campaign so far.