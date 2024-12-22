Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak has ‘got it all’ according to Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Isak scored his first hat-trick for Newcastle in a 4-0 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. It took the 25-year-old striker’s tally to 11 for the season and 26 for the calendar year with two games left to play in 2024.

And he had Magpies boss Howe waxing lyrical once again after the match.

“Absolutely, he is a world-class talent,” Howe said. “The way he took his goals, he's got that coolness in front of goal and composure that very few players have.

“And then you add his other qualities into the mix - how quick he is and how technically gifted he is. For me, he's got it all.”

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record fee of £63million as a ‘ready-made’ striker. Since his time on Tyneside the striker has developed into one of the most prolific strikers in world football

Jacob Murphy scored the other goal of the game as Newcastle made it three wins in a row and 11 goals scored in the past week.

“I think it has been a great response from everybody,” Howe added. “That Brentford game was a difficult day for us and it goes to show how quickly football can change in every way, good or bad.

“That's why we stay very level. After today's game, we're pleased but we know we have big games to come.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was also asked about Isak’s performance but was understandably less emphatic in his praise for the Swede following the heavy defeat for his side.

“He's a very good striker,” he said. “We've faced plenty of good strikers this year but he's one of a very high level.

“Everything that we thought Newcastle were and everybody knows they are at their best, they showed today. They've got incredible athleticism, incredible pace not just in the front line but at full-back and midfield, they've got that athleticism and have managed to open us up.

“We didn't manage the game well enough when it was open to close it up. If the game is as open as it was in the first half then that gives Newcastle their best chances because their forwards are all big, big threats.”