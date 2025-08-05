Newcastle United are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle United are hoping to seal the club record signing of RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the new Premier League season.

Reports over the last 24 hours have suggested the Magpies have held positive talks with the Bundesliga club and the in-demand frontman as they look to hand a severe boost to their options in the final third and hand a much needed boost to what has been a draining summer transfer window.

After missing out on the signings of the likes of Brazil international Matheus Cunha, England Under-21 frontman Liam Delap and long-term transfer target Joao Pedro, the Magpies were dealt a further blow when Alexander Isak reportedly informed the club he wanted to ‘assess other opportunities’ amid interest from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Sweden international returned to training on Tuesday and there is still uncertainty over his long-term future on Tyneside - and the potential arrival of Sesko could play a major part in any future decision over the man that topped United’s goalscoring charts last season. However, there would be a need for at least one further arrival at the top end of the pitch and Newcastle’s interest in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is believed to remain alive after they were unsuccessful with a £25 million offer last month.

As it stands, completing a deal for Sesko that could comfortably surpass the reported £63 million Newcastle paid to secure Isak from La Liga club Real Sociedad is the priority as the Magpies look to see off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United to land the powerful forward. But should they be successful, how would the transfer value of Eddie Howe’s squad compare to the Magpies rivals across the Premier League?

We take a look with figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Newcastle United’s squad value compared to Premier League rivals if Benjamin Sesko signs

Manchester City - £1.18bn Arsenal - £1.15bn Chelsea - £1.07bn Liverpool -£950m Tottenham Hotspur - £747.0m Manchester United - £714.9m Newcastle United - £650.3m Brighton and Hove Albion - £516.2m Aston Villa - £470.9m Crystal Palace - £397.5m Nottingham Forest - £385.7m AFC Bournemouth - £378.6m Brentford - £336.3m West Ham United - £324.04m Fulham - £288.3m Wolverhampton Wanderers - £277.21m Everton -£250.1m Leeds United - £242.4m Sunderland - £207.8m Burnley - £178.2m

Figures provided by TransferMarkt.