A former Newcastle United coach is guiding his current club through a financial crisis and a relegation battle.

A former Newcastle United coach and interim manager has insisted he will focus on his job after his current club were refused a licence to compete in their league next season.

John Carver coached in various roles with the Magpies academy setup before stepping up to become Sir Bobby Robson’s assistant manager during his St James Park reign. After leaving his role in September 2004, Carver spent time working with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Toronto FC and Plymouth Argyle before returning to Tyneside to work under Alan Pardew in January 2011.

Carver remained in situ until the end of the 2014/15 season and was interim manager for the second half of the campaign as a Jonas Gutierrez-inspired Newcastle narrowly avoided relegation with a final day win against West Ham United. A short spell with Cypriot club Omonia followed before Carver ventured into international football by joining Steve Clarke’s coaching staff.

However, Carver’s most recent role was confirmed last November when he was announced as new manager of Polish club Lechia Gdansk. The Geordie coach penned an initial deal lasting until the end of the current season with an option of a further year and has guided his side to six wins in his 13 games in charge. That has left Lechia sat three points above the relegation zone in Polish football’s top tier - but there are more pressing concerns after the financial situation at the club led to them being refused a license to compete next season after finding a number of financial irregularities, including late payments to players and staff.

Speaking during his preparations for Sunday’s visit to Cracovia, Carver admitted he would revert to type by focusing on football - but stressed the club’s hierarchy are working hard to improve the situation.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Record: “I have been in football for 40 years and I have seen it all. I have no influence on this. I do what I have to do in this difficult situation. I love football and I focus on it. Many clubs - not only Lechia - have financial problems at various points in their existence. It was like this in the past, it will be like this in the future. Lechia is not the only one. The lack of a license is being dealt with by people at the top. I am focused on football. Sometimes, in difficult moments, football can be a diversion from other problems.

“Our goal is unchanging - to stay in the Ekstraklasa. The club president hopes that the license will be granted on appeal. Talking to him calmed me down. We also told the players and the staff honestly what was going on. Honesty is key here. I don't want to speculate on my future. We have to wait and see what happens.”