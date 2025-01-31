Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as one current Magpies star discusses speculation over his future at St James Park.

The future of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months - and now the Sweden international has given his own take on talk of a move away from Tyneside.

Isak is well on his way to racking up the most prolific season of his career after scoring 19 goals in just 25 games and has been described as the most complete striker in the Premier League at this point in time. The former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund frontman has also caught the attention of United’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer, who rates Isak as one of the league’s few world class attacking players and warned there is still room for improvement from the Magpies star.

Speaking to The Rest is Football podcast earlier this week, he said: “He’s been at Newcastle for two-and-a-half years now and he’s got nearly 50 Premier League goals. I think that’s a very, very good record but I think he’s getting better and the one thing he has to stay clear of is injuries. If he plays regularly, with his ability, the way he carries the ball, the touch and everything else, I think he’s played himself into the category of the two other world class forwards in our league in Salah and Haaland I really do”.

Arsenal have been continuously linked with a big money move for Isak over the last month - although the Gunners interest looks to have been quietened by reports Newcastle would demand at least £150m to even consider allowing the striker to leave St James Park. Chelsea have also been mentioned as possible suitors and a number of big name clubs around Europe are believed to be monitoring Isak’s progress. For the man himself, talk of his future is ‘just part of football’ as he insisted he was not paying too much attention to speculation.

In a BBC Sport interview with Shearer, Isak said of speculation about a move away from St James Park: “This is something you get used to. Sometimes you see things that make you laugh or are not right. But it’s just part of football and it shouldn’t bother you too much.”

Those quotes will be music to the ears for Eddie Howe, who has fielded questions over the future of his star striker on a number of occasions in recent weeks and months. Speaking on Friday, the Magpies boss stressed Isak was one of a number of Newcastle players that are ‘loved’ by the club and are a fully focused on what is key part of the season as the Magpies look for success on three different fronts.

He said: "I think it comes with the territory now, to be honest. Maybe in my very early days that would have maybe left more of an impression, those comments. But, I think when you're in the position I’m in now, you sort of ignore it, and it’s irrelevant. There will be so much talk, noise and rumour, and you can't control it all. You can't even begin to try, so you just have to ignore it and focus on the facts, I think. Our players are loved by us, wanted by us and we've got massive games to come. We need them to perform so their focus can only be on what they're delivering in the here and now."

