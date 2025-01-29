Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has already addressed Alexander Isak’s contract situation at Newcastle United amid talks of a potential new deal at St James’ Park.

Isak remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028 following a six-year deal signed when he joined the club for £63million from Real Sociedad in 2022. The 25-year-old has since scored 54 goals in 92 appearances for the club.

Isak’s 17 goals in 21 Premier League appearances so far this season have seen him climb to second in Newcastle’s all-time Premier League goalscorers list with 48 - 100 behind Alan Shearer. The Swedish striker’s impressive form with The Magpies has seen him linked with a move elsewhere.

Arsenal hold a long-standing interest in the striker while Chelsea made an enquiry about his availability last summer. There have been talks of Newcastle trying to sign Isak to a new long-term deal but this has been played down by the club, who are set to sit down with Isak’s representatives at the end of the season in an attempt to thrash out a new deal.

Speaking earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Howe said on Isak’s future: “From our viewpoint, we could not regard Alex highly enough. His contribution this season has been immense, especially recently.

“I think I don't want to change that rhythm that he's in, and I think it's very similar for the team and for Alex.

“Not thinking too deeply, just going into the games in a good frame of mind and enjoying your football and trying to carry on the form that he's in. Everything else off the pitch will naturally fall into place off of what he does on it.

“So I'm sure there are lots of positive things in the future for him. At the moment I just want him to concentrate on scoring.”

Isak has scored 19 goals for Newcastle in all competitions so far this season, including 18 in his last 18 and a club-record run of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League games.

Last month, Howe refuted claims that talks had ‘stalled’ regarding a new deal for Isak.

“I don't think the contract talks started so I think that's the issue,” Howe explained. “If you're going to say they stalled and they've never started, that's a problem.

“The contract, I'm sure when the time comes, that will be discussed by Alex's representatives and the football club but I don't really know too much more than that.

“He's motivated and he wants to do well, he's got big aspirations with his career and he's still relatively young so he's got hopefully a really bright future ahead of him. I know his desire to score goals is second to none.

“Every conversation I've had about Newcastle and concerning his future with him has been very positive. I'd love for him and our other players to be the ones who contribute to us winning a trophy. That's the aim.”

After Saturday’s Premier League match against Fulham at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off), Newcastle host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup second leg next Wednesday (8pm kick-off). Isak scored along with Anthony Gordon in the 2-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month.