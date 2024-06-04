Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Southgate has to cut his England Euro 2024 squad from 33 to 26 players by the end of the week.

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon will have to fight for his place in England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old watched from the stands at St James’ Park as England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane scored in the second half to help Gareth Southgate’s side claim a comfortable victory.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Southgate still has to cut his 33-man squad to a maximum of 26 players by Friday’s deadline. On Friday, England host Iceland at Wembley Stadium for their final warm-up match before flying to Germany.

Gordon earned his first two England caps back in March but has been called up into the provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024 this month despite nursing an ankle injury. The knock kept him out of Monday’s match at St James’ Park but he is expected to return on Friday.

But the Newcastle United winger faces plenty of competition in his position with both Eberechi Eze and Jack Grealish impressing on the left at St James’ Park. Southgate namechecked Eze as a standout performer after the match while also giving credit to Grealish.

“I would imagine Eberechi Eze has caught the eye, the way he started the game and way he glides with the power that he shows,” Southgate said.

Grealish replaced Eze and grabbed an assist for Alexander-Arnold in the closing stages.

“We know the qualities [Grealish] has and absolutely what he's capable of doing,” the England boss added. “That's not in any question. For us, he's a great character to work with.” At least one of Eze, Grealish or Gordon will likely be cut from the final 26 man squad this week as Southgate faces some potentially difficult decisions. “Of course [it will be difficult],” Southgate admitted. “It's a decision we understand the significance for the players so we'll be giving it the respect and the consideration it deserves really.

Anthony Gordon, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and John Stones of England look on during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It's always going to be subjective and we've got to balance what we have in every area of the pitch as well which is the added complication. It's not just getting the best individuals in, there's a positional element to that as well.

“We've got really good options and we've come through tonight without any physical issues which was really important. Some players needed the game and need the minutes and will need the minutes again on Friday.

“We're spinning a lot of plates to try and get individuals into things and manage minutes. We want to build on the performance. Physically it's an important game for the players, even those who have played a lot of football they still need that rhythm of playing matches so Friday becomes another important exercise for us.”

When asked what his process to reduce the squad numbers this week, Southgate responded: “I'll work that through with the staff over the next few days and we'll decide what we think is the best way of doing it.”

England will be looking to win the European Championships for the first time this summer and head into the tournament as favourites. The Three Lions were runners-up in 2021 and have been drawn in a group alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovakia.