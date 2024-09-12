Callum Wilson is yet to feature for Newcastle United this season after picking up a back injury during pre-season.

Wilson has not been named in any matchday squad this season and was not involved in any of the club’s pre-season games after picking up a back injury upon their return to pre-season training. The former Bournemouth man was originally expected to be back in action before the international break, before Eddie Howe admitted ahead of the clash with Spurs that he would not return until after that game: “Callum is continuing his rehabilitation from injury,” Howe told The Gazette.

“I am happy with his progress. He is working very hard, as he always does.

“We miss him, he adds a different dynamic. He is such an important character around the squad, we hope to get him back soon.”

With a clash against Wolves to come on Sunday, an update on Wilson’s recovery is expected. Wilson netted twice, including one from the penalty spot, in this fixture last season with the 32-year-old scoring ten goals in all competitions from just 26 appearances. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, Newcastle United fans were asked how many goals they think Wilson will score this season - and the results have delivered a mixed verdict on his chances.

25% of supporters believe he will score no more than five goals this season, with 40% predicting a haul of 6-9 strikes. 28% believe he will score 10-14 goals whilst 7% hold out hope that he can notch 15 or more times between now and the end of the campaign.

Wilson’s best season in front of goal for the Magpies came during the 2022/23 season where he scored 18 goals in the Premier League - his highest ever top-flight haul. In Wilson’s absence, Alexander Isak has stepped up to the plate and the Swedish international will take some dislodging from the starting XI when Wilson does return to full fitness.

Isak opened his account for the season during the win against Spurs and scored three times on international duty with Sweden during the most recent break.