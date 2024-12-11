Leicester City have been linked with a stunning move for one of their former players ahead of their trip to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side head to St James’ Park having taken four points from their two matches under the Dutchman, results that see them sat two places and five points above the relegation zone. And ahead of their trip to the north east, the Foxes have been linked with a shock move for their former midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall left the King Power Stadium in summer, following Enzo Maresca to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £30m. However, the 26-year-old has featured just five times in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season and may be allowed to leave the Blues in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Leicester City have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with Aston Villa also interested in his services. Newcastle United had been heavily-linked with a move for Dewsbury-Hall during the winter window back in January as they looked for reinforcements to bolster a midfield that had been decimated by injury.

However, PSR constraints meant that a move for him was impossible with the club even being priced-out of a loan move for Kalvin Phillips. The January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and runs until 11pm on Monday 3 February but the Magpies are likely to encounter similar issues in regards to PSR and may be forced to sell before they can buy.