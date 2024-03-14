Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is progressing with his recovery from a serious thigh injury.

The Brazilian required surgery after going off injured during Newcastle's 3-0 FA Cup third-round victory at Sunderland in January. It is hoped he will be back available before The Magpies' final match of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Brentford on May 19.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton's rehabilitation is understood to be going according to plan. And in a small update posted by the player's partner Thays Gondim on Instagram, Joelinton was filmed working in the gym as he pushes to return to fitness.

Providing an update on Joelinton, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last week: "I haven't seen a great deal of him. Of course he has been in and had little bits of time with him but not a lot.

"He's dealing with [the injury] okay but I can sense from Joe when I see him that he's frustrated that he's not training with us and not helping the team. He's desperate to give, has a very giving personality and wants to be there for his team-mates.

"I sense a bit of sadness in him but determination as well and I know he's really pushing to come back as quickly as he can, but in a safe way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton is out of contract next summer and Howe admitted it was 'a possibility' that the club would sell the player this summer if a new deal is not agreed.