Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United won 4-0 at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Jacob Murphy scored the other goal of the game as Newcastle secured a third successive win in comfortable fashion at Portman Road.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Newcastle United & Alexander Isak break Premier League club record

Eddie Howe made one forced change for Newcastle United as the suspended Joelinton dropped out with Joe Willock replacing him in the starting line-up. Sean Longstaff returned from a Carabao Cup suspension on the bench.

The Magpies raced into the lead, although they were made to wait for it as Isak found the net after 26 seconds. The goal was subject to a lengthy VAR check for offside against Murphy in the build-up before it was finally awarded by referee Stuart Attwell.

Isak’s 26-second strike was the third fastest in the Premier League this season behind Brentford duo Yoane Wissa (22 seconds v Manchester City) and Bryan Mbeumo (23 seconds v Tottenham Hotspur). It was also Newcastle’s fourth fastest Premier League goal overall behind Alan Shearer (11 seconds v Manchester City), Miguel Almiron (20 seconds v West Bromwich Albion) and Dwight Gayle (25 seconds v Liverpool).

But the strike did break a club record for Newcastle’s fastest-ever Premier League goal away from St James’ Park. Prior to Saturday, The Magpies had not scored a Premier League away goal in the opening minute of a match with Damien Duff’s 64-second strike at West Brom in 2009 the previous fastest.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal, to complete his hat-trick, with teammates during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Newcastle United FC at Portman Road on December 21, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak scores his first Newcastle United hat-trick

After eight braces without finding a third goal, Isak finally secured his first Newcastle hat-trick on his 85th appearance for the club. While it may be champagne problems for Newcastle, it also ended a wait of over five-and-a-half years for a player to score a hat-trick for the club.

Ayoze Perez’s hat-trick against Southampton in April 2019 was the last for Newcastle before Saturday afternoon. Since then 36 braces have been scored by Magpies players, including one from Sandro Tonali against Brentford in midweek and another from Murphy last weekend against Leicester City.

When the stat was put to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after the match, he said: “I'd be lying if I said I knew that, especially the braces!

“But I'm pleased for Alex - I'm surprised it has taken him this long to get a hat-trick with the qualities he's had. I know he's got a lot of individual goals, a lot of doubles but I'm pleased because it's a unique thing, you get the match ball and get to take that, and it's a good you'll never forget.

“A first hat-trick for Newcastle is a big moment, we take great pride in our players performing well so hopefully there is another one around the corner.”

After a tough start to the season for Isak which saw him score once in his opening seven games, he has since scored 10 goals in his last 11 games while also contributing with three assists in that time.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick after the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Newcastle United FC at Portman Road on December 21, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United linked with a new right winger? Step up Jacob Murphy

In a week which saw reports gather pace linking Newcastle with £41million-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, the club’s current right-winger Murphy has taken his performances up a level.

Following his two assists at Brentford and brace against Leicester in Newcastle’s previous two matches, Murphy played a part in Isak’s opener before scoring himself with a powerful right-footed drive to make it 2-0 in the first half. The 29-year-old’s finest moment of the match came in the second half as he received the ball under pressure inside the Ipswich box and showed good footwork before finding Isak brilliantly with a back-heel to set up the Swede’s hat-trick.

With six goal contributions in his last three Premier League games, Murphy is enjoying one of those runs of form which highlights his importance to Howe’s squad.

“For me, it's never been in doubt how good Jacob is and his qualities,” Howe said. “In our Champions League qualification season, I thought he was magnificent.

“He dovetailed with Miggy [Almiron] and contributed massively to our success. Murph's game has steadily got better this season, I think he's in a really good moment now by scoring and assisting and that's what traditionally he always did for us.”

Jacob Murphy has three goals and three assists in his last three matches for Newcastle in the Premier League. | Getty Images

Martin Dubrakva’s parting gift to Newcastle United?

Newcastle’s three consecutive wins have coincided with Martin Dubravka’s return to the starting line-up following Nick Pope’s injury. While The Magpies’ form dipped after Pope’s injury last season, they have turned things around in his absence 12 months on.

But it’s not as if Dubravka has had an awful lot to do in the last three games - he’s only had to make six saves across 270 minutes of football and even most of them have been straightforward stops. In matches Newcastle are expected to control and face few shots, Dubravka proves his worth more than Pope would due to his proficiency on the ball.

The past three games have seen Dubravka almost become a third centre-back alongside Dan Burn and Fabian Schar when in possession as Newcastle have succeeded in playing the ball out from the back and dominating so-called lesser sides.

Pope is a great shot-stopper for Newcastle and will keep them in games with his saves. But distribution has never been his strong suit while Dubravka is far more competent and composed with the ball at his feet.

Dubravka is heading into the final six months of his contract at St James’ Park and has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January. And one of his final acts at the club could end up further highlighting Newcastle’s need for a ball-playing goalkeeper if they want to keep progressing as a side.

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle in action. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“He really contributed again to the team playing in the manner that he did,” Howe told The Gazette on Dubravka. “He's calm and composed in possession and used the ball really well.

“I think he had a couple of saves to make and did it very effectively so I'm delighted with Martin. He's a very experienced player, great professional and you need to be in the moments where you don't play regularly. When you come in you've got to hit the ground running and he's done that due to how he trains.”

Sir Bobby Robson’s presence felt at Portman Road

Newcastle and Ipswich both paid tribute to managerial legend Sir Bobby Robson on Saturday. Robson managed both sides at different ends of his career - leading Ipswich to the FA Cup and UEFA Cup during a 13-year stint in which he only signed 14 players (PSR beware) before ending his career at Newcastle in 2004.

A detailed view of the statue of Sir Bobby Robson on the outside of the stadium, featuring a match-day scarf which shows the emblems of Ipswich Town and Newcastle United, prior to the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Newcastle United FC at Portman Road on December 21, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Both sets of fans chanted ‘There’s only one Bobby Robson’ during the match as Newcastle strolled to a 4-0 win, the same scoreline they won by in September 2009 when the clubs celebrated ‘Bobby Robson Day’ shortly after his passing. Portman Road is almost a shrine to the great manager, who has a statue as well as a stand named after him with various pictures and tributes.

“I think he would have enjoyed both team's efforts,” Howe said when asked what Robson would have made of Saturday’s match. “I think Ipswich are a very good team, I watched a lot of them in the build-up to the game, very competitive.

“I think we were helped by scoring so early today but they showed their character in the second half and never stopped going and gave us problems. I think he will have been proud of both team's efforts.”