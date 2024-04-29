‘So important’ - Newcastle United star issues major injury update after two-month absence

Newcastle United injuries: Kieran Trippier has issued an update on his recovery from a calf injury.
Kieran Trippier has urged caution over his return from injury as he nears two months on the sidelines. The former Spurs man hasn’t featured since limping off during the second half of their win over Wolves at St James’ Park back in March.

That injury kept him out of Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad back in March and despite a brief appearance ahead of their clash with West Ham - one Trippier was not named in the matchday squad - he has yet to make his official comeback. Writing about his injury and proposed return to the squad in Saturday’s matchday programme, Trippier said: “I’ve had a calf issue and at this stage of the season, and with the amount of games I’ve played, we need to take extra precautions. It’s so important that there are no setbacks - I don’t want to come back and then re-injure myself, so I’m just ticking every box.”

With just four games of the season left to play, the 33-year-old will be keen on returning to the team and building fitness ahead of England’s Euro 2024 campaign. Trippier has become a regular under Southgate and is likely to be called-up to represent the Three Lions in Germany - but that will likely depend on whether his calf issue has healed in time.

There is an expectation that Trippier, along with Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Nick Pope, can all return to the first-team picture before their season concludes against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday 19 May.

