Newcastle United star makes trophy and ‘relentless’ Eddie Howe claim fans will love

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon has revealed his belief that Newcastle United will end their long wait for silverware in the near future. The Magpies haven’t won a major trophy since their Fairs Cup triumph in 1969 and haven’t lifted a piece of domestic silverware since 1955 - with the 70th anniversary of that FA Cup triumph a little over one year away.

The Carabao Cup final last year was their first appearance in a cup final since 1999 with the team reaching two quarter-finals this season, only to be beaten by Chelsea and Man City. For Gordon, though, it is just a matter of time before they break their duck, telling Gary Neville on the Overlap: “When we win a trophy here it is going to be absolutely crazy. That team will forever be legends within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon was then pressed on his certainty that Newcastle United will win a trophy, he responded: “One million percent. Honestly I felt we would this year but our cup draws were absolutely mental.”

If Newcastle are to taste a cup win, then it’s likely Gordon, who was cup-tied and thus ineligible to feature against Manchester United at Wembley, will play a major part in any success. 11 goals and ten assists in all competitions this season has been a fantastic return for the winger who has credited Eddie Howe and his ‘relentless’ approach for his transformation since joining from Everton.

“Eddie is so relentless,” Gordon admitted. “The first part [in adapting to the club] is actually harder because he’s putting that much pressure on you to succeed and get you to where he wants you to be. The demands are massive.

“Every session, if you’re daydreaming for even one second, he manages to see it and he’s screaming your name. [Adapting] to Eddie’s style was hard to start with, but it’s got me to that position now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad