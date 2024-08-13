Newcastle United star of ‘no interest’ to Liverpool following £51m transfer collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will not move to Liverpool this summer after he opted to stay at the La Liga side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds were set to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause, however, in response Real Sociedad offered the 25-year-old a new deal, one the midfielder would go onto sign after some consideration over his future. Liverpool are yet to make a permanent signing this summer following Arne Slot’s appointment as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

They have been heavily-linked with a move for Anthony Gordon, however, with Newcastle’s last push in June to comply with PSR demands seeing the winger being linked with a return to Merseyside. However, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold instead and the Magpies now have no financial pressure on them to sell Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have also been linked with Bruno Guimaraes, however, according to The Athletic, they have ‘no interest’ in pursuing a deal for the Brazilian following their failure to sign Zubimendi. Newcastle entered the summer transfer window knowing that Guimaraes had a release clause that could be triggered at any moment before the end of July and leave them powerless to resist offers for him.

Fortunately for the Magpies, that clause has now expired and, much like Gordon, there is no pressure to sell Guimaraes this summer as they prepare for a new season with all of their key players still under contract. Newcastle United begin their season with a clash against newly-promoted Southampton on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) at St James’ Park.