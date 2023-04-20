Although the match at St James’ Park is not just yet a ‘must win’ game, the result on Sunday could go a long way to determining who is playing Champions League football next season. Newcastle will start the game two places and three points above their opponents knowing a win would put them in the driving seat for Champions League qualification.

Spurs, who suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, were beaten by Newcastle in the reverse fixture back in October and will head to the north east with a slightly depleted squad. Stellini, who was placed in interim charge of Spurs following Antonio Conte’s departure, will almost certainly be without six first-team players on Sunday and there are major doubts hanging over another of his key men.

Tottenham Hotspur team and injury news

Lucas Moura was shown a straight red card during their draw with Everton last month and will serve the final game of his three match suspension this weekend. Fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal will also miss the game at St James’ Park as he continues his recovery from a knee-injury.

Emerson’s absence means Spurs’ worries at full-back have been compounded by the fact Ryan Sessegnon is also set to miss the clash with Newcastle. Sessegnon hasn’t featured for Spurs since February after suffering a hamstring injury during their match with Manchester City.

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Clement Lenglet are all long-term absentees and aren’t expected to play much of a role between now and the end of the season. Stellini, however, may be able to call upon the services of Ben Davies this weekend.

Emerson is one of six Tottenham Hotspur players that are set to miss the game with Newcastle United on Sunday (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Davies was injured last month but is expected back in-action soon and could make his return to the Spurs first-team against the Magpies. The left-back scored against Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season when Spurs ran-out comfortable 5-1 winners against Eddie Howe’s side.

