Callum Wilson is not ready to start matches for Newcastle United after seven months without playing.

Wilson has returned to fitness after a long injury absence and made two appearances off the bench for Newcastle in the 2-0 defeat against West Ham United and 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. But as has often happened previously, Wilson’s return to fitness has been met with an injury blow to Alexander Isak, who was forced off early in the match at Palace on Saturday.

But instead of introducing Wilson as a ‘like-for-like’ replacement for Isak as a striker, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe opted to bring on Harvey Barnes on the right wing and move Anthony Gordon from the right and into a central role.

Wilson eventually came on for the final 15 minutes of the game in place of Gordon before Newcastle conceded a 94th minute equaliser.

With Isak officially a doubt for the match against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off), Howe has confirmed Newcastle are still limiting Wilson’s minutes. And with Anthony Gordon ahead of Will Osula in the striker pecking order as things stand, the Liverpool-born winger could be tasked with leading the line for Newcastle on Wednesday should Isak be unavailable.

“I think we’ve got to back the players we have,” Howe said. “It was a difficult one with Callum [against Crystal Palace], obviously, he’s had minimal training time and we’ve got to be really careful we don’t push him too early and lose him.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United looks on whilst being substituted onto the pitch during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and West Ham United FC at St James' Park on November 25, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I didn’t feel bringing him on at that stage with [70] minutes left in the game was something I could do. The plan pre-game was 20 to 30 minutes as it was against West Ham.

“I decided to put Anthony up there who has done a really good job when he has gone up there for us previously and I thought he did well. The lack of goalscoring opportunities isn’t on him, it’s on the team and we need to do better.”

Newcastle head into the game against Liverpool as one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season having found the net just 14 times in their opening 13 games. The Magpies scored 85 goals last season, their highest ever total in a 38 game Premier League campaign.