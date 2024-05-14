Newcastle United star ruled out for two months makes fresh fitness claim as Eddie Howe faces Man Utd change
Kieran Trippier insists he’s ‘100% fit’ heading into Newcastle United’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).
Trippier returned off the bench in the final stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion after more than two months out with a calf injury. In Trippier’s absence, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth have both been utilised at right-back.
Ahead of the crucial game at Man United, Trippier said: “I’m 100% fit. I got a little cameo on Saturday. Left-back, right-back, it doesn’t bother me.”
It leaves Howe with a decision to make regarding whether to start Trippier and which player he would replace in the side. While Trippier would naturally play right-back, he is also capable of playing at left-back, as is Livramento.
It is likely either Livramento or Lewis Hall would drop out of the side should Trippier return. Nick Pope is also back available in goal after five months out. When asked about whether Trippier would be back in the starting line-up on Wednesday, Howe said: “I've got decisions to make but I've got decisions to make in quite a few areas of the team, but I'd urge caution with the players that have had long-term injuries because I think the biggest mistake I can make is push them too quickly and then they break down, and that doesn't help anybody.
“I'll try and make the right decisions based on the information I receive from the medical team and speaking to the players. And of course, tactically how we set up in the game and what's the best way to go.”