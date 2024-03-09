Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feyenoord’s technical director, Dennis te Kloese, has revealed he will hold discussions with Newcastle United in April over the future of Yankuba Minteh. Minteh has spent the season on-loan at Feyenoord, scoring seven times in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

The 19-year-old was signed by Newcastle United from Odense Boldklub back in summer, but was immediately loaned to the Rotterdam outfit to continue his development. During his time in the Netherlands, Minteh featured in the Champions League for the first time and played a big role in the league as Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie table.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager is still a very raw talent, however, and will need further time to develop before becoming a regular at St James’ Park. Speaking about the winger, te Kloese admitted Minteh could spend another season at Feyenoord with his future set to be discussed next month ahead of the summer transfer window opening:

“Newcastle United will discuss this in April,” he told AD in the Netherlands. “He's getting better. His speed is incredible and he's still very young."

Minteh will likely return to the north east upon conclusion of his spell at Feyenoord where he will be assessed and plans laid out for his future at the club. Hopes are high that the 19-year-old has a bright future in the game, however, the club will be keen to manage his development and ensure that he only becomes a regular in the first-team fold when he is ready for that.

Minteh was briefly linked with a move back to Newcastle United during the winter window amid an injury crisis at his parent club. A move never materialised, however, with Eddie Howe admitting that there was no recall clause in his loan contract, meaning they would have had to negotiate with Feyenoord to bring him back to the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “We can’t recall him. We could possibly come to an agreement with the club and the player [to end the loan in January], but there’s no clause.”