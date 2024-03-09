Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are ‘close’ to sealing an agreement with two key figures as they look to reshape their football operations department following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave at the end of the season. Klopp’s exit in summer means the Reds are keen to add a sporting director to their ranks ahead of his replacement being appointed.

That sporting director is expected to be Bournemouth’s technical director Richard Hughes who announced last week that he would leave the Cherries at the end of the season. Hughes ended his playing career at Bournemouth before staying at the club to work alongside Eddie Howe.

Hughes and Howe’s previous relationship had seen the 44-year-old linked with a potential reunion with Howe at St James’ Park as the Magpies also search for a sporting director, however, as per David Ornstein, Hughes is now set to join Liverpool. The Reds are also expected to hand Michael Edwards a prominent role in the club.

Edwards had worked for Liverpool for 11 years between 2011 and 2022, but left the club as Klopp’s influence increased. However, with the German departing, FSG are set to turn once again to their former sporting director to head up their football operations - with Hughes set to take up the sporting director role below him.