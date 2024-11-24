Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson has enjoyed a stunning record against West Ham during his career.

No current active Premier League player has scored more goals against a single Premier League club than Wilson has against West Ham. In 14 games against the Hammers for both Bournemouth and Newcastle United Wilson has netted 12 times.

His good form against West Ham began on his very first appearance against them back in 2015 when Bournemouth, in just their third ever Premier League match, defeated Slaven Bilic’s side 4-3 with Wilson scoring a hat-trick. He’d go on to score four more times for the Cherries against West Ham before then scoring on his Newcastle United debut at the London Stadium.

Although that game was played in-front of an empty stadium, goals from Wilson and fellow debutant Jeff Hendrick secured Steve Bruce’s Magpies a 2-0 win and the perfect start to the season. A year later, Wilson was on the scoresheet again just minutes after the 2021/22 campaign had begun, but the Magpies couldn’t hold on and were defeated 4-2 at St James’ Park.

A quick-fire double at St James’ Park in February 2023, only one of which was allowed to stand, saw Wilson add another to his tally before he bagged a brace in their sensational 5-1 win in the capital a couple of months later. That match will be most remembered for Alexander Isak’s lob over Lukasz Fabianski, but it was his strike partner that helped get the team on their way early in both halves.

Speaking alongside Michail Antonio ahead of that match, Wilson promised to do the Macarena should he score - a promise he duly delivered on just six minutes into the game: "I love scoring at that place [London Stadium] and I've promised to do the Macarena," said Wilson.

"I want all the bubbles blowing on me while I'm doing it if I score there. But maybe I'll have to do it from the bench - I'll be warming up doing the Macarena!"

Last season, where Wilson managed just four minutes of action, marked the first time since 2016/17 that he had not scored at least one goal against the Hammers in a Premier League campaign.