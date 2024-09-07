Anthony Gordon starts for England in their Nations League B clash against Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England face the Republic of Ireland in their first post-Gareth Southgate match as the Three Lions kick-off their UEFA Nations League B campaign in Dublin. Lee Carsley will take interim charge of England and has named four previously uncapped players in his first squad.

Those without a senior cap named by Carsley are Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Lille’s Angel Gomes and Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento. Livramento is joined by fellow Magpies Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope in Carsley’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Southampton man will have to wait to earn a first Three Lions cap having been named on the bench by Carsley. Pope will also watch from the sidelines as Jordan Pickford is picked to start in goal.

Gordon, meanwhile, will start for England in Dublin in an attacking line-up that includes Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish. Marc Guehi, who Newcastle United spent the last few weeks of the summer window trying to sign, also starts for England.

England team to face Republic of Ireland: Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Kobbie Mainoo