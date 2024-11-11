Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without Dan Burn for the upcoming Premier League match against West Ham United after the international break.

Burn was shown his fifth yellow card of the season under controversial circumstances at Nottingham Forest and handed a one-match ban as a result. He will be back available for the trip to Crystal Palace in three weeks.

Referee Anthony Taylor booked Burn for a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White early on in the 3-1 win at Forest on Sunday. But the foul came about after Newcastle defender Tino Livramento was elbowed in the mouth by Forest’s Ryan Yates and required treatment as a result.

Burn had to make it until the end of 2024 without picking up a further booking in the Premier League but will now serve his ban against West Ham. Premier League rules state any player who picks up five bookings in the first 19 games of a league season must serve a one-match ban. Fabian Schar and Joelinton remain on four bookings and will have to go another eight Premier League games without picking up another booking in order to avoid a ban.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was not happy with the decision to book Burn as he protested to fourth official Michael Salisbury.

“It’s very rare you see me run to the fourth official but I thought Tino had been elbowed in the face and it was a clear free-kick, wasn’t given and Dan paid the price for that really,” Howe told The Gazette. “He feels like he has to make the foul in that moment.

“We knew we were going to lose Dan at some stage and Fabby and Joey are in the same position so I’m probably pleased we’re not losing them all at the same time. It’s a huge blow to lose Dan, he’s done very well this season.”