Newcastle United stars preview ‘tough’ test of European credentials against in-form Aston Villa

Newcastle United face one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides this weekend when they make the trip to Villa Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Unai Emery’s side have won six of their last seven, taking 19 points from a possible 21, to force themselves into the conversation for European football next season. Villa have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under Emery since taking charge of the club three days after Newcastle’s 4-0 win over the Villains at St James’ Park.

Bundesliga chief reveals 'incredible' Newcastle United 'target' will leave the c...
The Magpies won’t find things as easy this time around however and Dan Burn, who made his debut for Newcastle against Villa back in February last year, believes this weekend will provide a stern test of his side’s European credentials: “Really tough game. Villa’s always a tough place to go and Emery’s done very well.” Burn said.

“They’ll be full of confidence. They’ll be up for it but yeah, we’ll have a good rest and prepare.”

Eight days after Newcastle make the trip to Villa Park, they host Tottenham Hotspur in what could be a pivotal game in the race for a Champions League place. Going into this weekend’s round of games, Spurs sit in 5th place, three points behind the Magpies.

It is set to be a huge game at St James’ Park, however, Bruno Guimaraes has insisted that the team are solely focussing on their next challenge. Guimaraes said: "We are not thinking about Tottenham now. Our focus is to get some rest and think about Aston Villa. They are playing very well.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Leon Bailey of Aston Villa is challenged by Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Leon Bailey of Aston Villa is challenged by Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
