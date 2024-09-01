Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United players are wearing new Adidas pre-match wear ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle’s previous games this season have seen players wear red Adidas tracksuits before matches. But Sunday’s match against Spurs at St James’ Park (1:30pm kick-off) has seen players wearing the new blackout Adidas ZNE wear as they entered the ground.

Newcastle agreed a five-year kit manufacturing deal with Adidas worth upwards of £30million per-season. Eddie Howe’s side go into the match on the back of a frustrating summer transfer window which ended without a major signing being made after a failed pursuit of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

But Newcastle have made an unbeaten start to the new season with an opening day win against Southampton followed by 1-1 draws at AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. The Forest match in the Carabao Cup saw United progress on penalties on Wednesday night.

Tottenham have also made a solid start to the season with four points from their opening two games against Leicester City and Everton. Newcastle have picked up big wins against Spurs at St James’ Park in each of the last two seasons.

Back in April, Newcastle won 4-0 with Alexander Isak scoring twice in addition to goals from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar. The season prior The Magpies stormed to a 6-1 win over the North London side, scoring five inside the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Newcastle will be without Martin Dubravka, Joe Willock, Schar, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles for the match but will be boosted by the return of Sandro Tonali to Premier League action following a 10 month betting ban.

Tonali isn’t the only key figure returning to St James’ Park this afternoon with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan also expected to be in attendance for the match, as per Sky Sports. Al-Rumayyan returned to St James’ Park following a difficult summer for the club, he will be joined by PIF officials Asma Rezeeq and Jacobo Solis.