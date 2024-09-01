Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday and both teams have a few selection headaches.

Both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou’s sides have taken four points from their first two games with their meeting on Sunday set to be a good barometer of where both teams are at the early stages of the season. Newcastle United won this meeting 4-0 back in April, but will be wary of a Spurs team that put four past Everton last weekend.

Howe will continue to be without Fabian Schar as he serves the final match of his three game ban following his red card against Southampton. He will also have to deal with a number of long-term injuries as well as a fresh blow for Joe Willock who limped off against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Spurs, meanwhile, also have a couple of injuries to worry about with their star summer signing, Dominic Solanke, set to miss the trip to St James’ Park. The former Bournemouth man enjoys a good record against the Magpies from his time at the Vitality Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of today’s game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur:

Sven Botman - out

Botman suffered an ACL injury in March and will be out of action for a number of months.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury in March and will be out of action for a number of months.

Callum Wilson - out

Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since the end of last season. He picked up a back injury during pre-season and won’t feature until after the international break.

Lewis Miley - out

Miley is expected to be sidelined for another month after picking up a foot injury in June.

Joe Willock - doubt

Willock limped off against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night and Howe admitted after the match that it didn’t ‘look good’ for the former Arsenal man. However, there was a more positive update on Willock from Howe on Friday with hopes that he may not be out of action for too long.

Martin Dubravka - doubt

Dubravka has not been named in Howe’s last two matchday squads after picking up a concussion in training.

Fabian Schar - out

Schar will serve the final game of a three-match suspension on Sunday following his red card against Southampton. He will be back in contention following the international break.

Dominic Solanke - out

Solanke picked up an ankle injury during Spurs’ draw with Leicester City and missed their win over Everton at the weekend. Postecoglou has revealed he will not feature until after the international break.

Fraser Forster - out

The former Newcastle United man will not return to action until after the international break.

Will Lankshear - out

Lankshear has a hamstring injury and will not feature at the weekend.

Richarlison - out

The Brazilian picked up an injury in training and will miss out this afternoon.

Destiny Udogie - doubt

Udogie was withdrawn against the Toffees due to fatigue. He will have had eight days to recover ahead of Sunday’s game.