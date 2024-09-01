Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The match officials for Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur have been confirmed.

Robert Jones will be the referee for the match at St James’ Park assisted by Ian Hussin and Nick Greenhalgh with Darren Bond as fourth official. Jones’ last match refereeing Newcastle was the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in the penultimate match of the 2023-24 season.

Jones’ appointment as referee of a Newcastle match in the penultimate match of the 2022-23 season caused controversy. With The Magpies chasing Champions League football ahead of Liverpool, the Merseyside-based referee was chosen to officiate Newcastle’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle fans took to social media to voice their concern regarding the appointment but Eddie Howe’s side ultimately won the match 4-1 and ended up qualifying for the Champions League. In addition to the defeat at Old Trafford, Jones also officiated Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham United, 1-0 win over Manchester United and 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last season.

Jones’ previous visit to St James’ Park, the win over West Ham, saw him send Anthony Gordon off and award two penalties to the home side that were converted by Alexander Isak. West Ham were also controversially allowed a goal despite Fabian Schar being down with a head injury.

Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games have experienced VAR controversy with Schar sent off against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth being disallowed a stoppage-time winner. Stuart Attwell will be on VAR duty for the match, assisted by Natalie Aspinall.

Newcastle and Spurs head into Sunday’s match having picked up four points from their opening two games. The Magpies beat Spurs 4-0 at St James’ Park back in April and 6-1 the season prior.