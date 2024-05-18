Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United academy striker Michael Ndiweni has confirmed his upcoming departure from the club.

The 20-year-old progressed through the Newcastle academy and made his Premier League debut off the bench in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in November. The youngster was given a first-team opportunity following an injury to Callum Wilson as he was named on the bench and replaced Anthony Gordon in stoppage time.

Ndiweni subsequently joined Scottish League One side Annan Athletic for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. After scoring twice in 15 appearances for Annan, Ndiweni returned to Newcastle but will now be free to find a new club this summer.

The young forward took to Instagram to confirm his imminent departure with an emotional goodbye message.

It read: “After 8 years it’s now time to say goodbye to my boyhood club. During these years I’ve experienced things that 12-year-old me could have only hoped for.

“I was once a kid in the stands that used to watch Newcastle United every other week and dreamed of being able to put on that black and white shirt. I have been able to represent this unbelievable club from academy level to the 1st team and to make my Premier league debut at St James Park is something that I will never forget.

“I would like to give a massive thank you to all my teammates, the coaches, and the staff members who have helped me along this journey and have made it possible. “Also I would like to thank all the NUFC fans that have shown me support throughout my time at the club. I loved representing the city and people that are me.

“I will be forever grateful for the support I have received and they will always have a place in my heart. “I will never ever forget my time here. All the ups and the downs will stay with me forever. I am just so grateful that I have been given the opportunity to play for the club that I have always supported and loved. Thanks for everything! 🤍🖤.”