£25m Arsenal star issues three-word reaction to Newcastle United 'done deal' claim

Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has supposedly reacted to reports linking him with a move.

Aaron Ramsdale has seemingly hit back at a report suggesting he has agreed to join Newcastle United from Arsenal this summer.

Newcastle have held a long-term interest in Ramsdale, who has previously worked with head coach Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth. The 26-year-old joined Arsenal for £25million in 2021 and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club.

But after being limited to just six Premier League appearances this season following the arrival of David Raya, the England goalkeeper’s future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain.

According to Sky Sports News reporter James Green, Ramsdale has ‘agreed to join Newcastle’ and the deal is ‘done’. The transfer claims quickly gathered traction on social media, most notably from Ramsdale himself.

The goalkeeper seemingly played down the claim as he posted on X: “News to me [crying laughing emoji].”

But it is understood that Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale is genuine and they could look to make a move this summer. In terms of Newcastle’s goalkeeper situation, Nick Pope is still yet to return to action following a dislocated shoulder injury suffered in December while Loris Karius is set to leave and Martin Dubravka’s future is uncertain.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are considering offering Arsenal around £15million for Ramsdale with a five-year contract for the player.

While there is still some work to do in order to get a deal done, The Gunners would be willing to let Ramsale leave this summer as they prepare to make Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent in a deal totalling £30million this summer.