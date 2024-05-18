Newcastle United & Liverpool eye 21-goal forward after £100m Leeds United transfer claim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United are scouting Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville heading into the summer transfer window.
Leeds are looking to return straight back to the Premier League after securing a play-off final place with a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Thursday evening. Summerville wrapped up the scoring for Leeds at Elland Road with his 21st goal of the season and is being targeted by several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle.
According to Mail Online, the 22-year-old has attracted interest from The Magpies as well as Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool. He is contracted at Elland Road until 2026 but Leeds could be forced to sell a number of key players this summer should they fail to win the play-off final.
The Whites reportedly have to raise around £100million in player sales if they end up playing Championship football for a second successive season. Summerville is viewed as one of the club’s top assets having been named the Championship Player of the Season and the club’s Players’ Player for 2023-24.
Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020 and eventually made his Premier League debut at St James’ Park in 2021 as he came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.
Summerville has regularly played on the left-wing for Leeds this season but is also capable of playing on the right. Newcastle currently have Player of the Season Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as left-wing options while they are looking to upgrade their options on the right with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy being used in the position.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.