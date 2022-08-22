Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Joao Pedro reports

Watford’s Joao Pedro remains a target for Newcastle this transfer window and the Magpies are ‘expected’ to submit another bid for the Brazilian this window.

After seeing an initial bid of £17.5million turned down by the Hornets, Sky Sports report that Newcastle will increase their offer and are ‘hopeful’ that a deal can be completed.

Pedro missed Watford’s goalless draw with Preston North End on Saturday with a minor calf-injury after starting all their previous league games so far this campaign.

Elsewhere, a deal between Watford and Aston Villa over the transfer of Ismaila Sarr has fallen through at the eleventh-hour, despite the two clubs agreeing a deal thought to be around £25million plus add-ons.

Valencia striker ‘on radar’

Joao Pedro missed Watford's game with Preston at the weekend amid Newcastle United speculation (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to reports, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in signing Valencia striker Maxi Gomez this summer.

Gomez is open to a move away from the La Liga side this window and although there is thought that he has interest from the Premier League, it appears that Turkish side Fenerbahce are in ‘pole position’ to sign the Uruguayan.

Gomez, 26, joined Valencia in 2019 for £13million after two terrific seasons with Celta Vigo where he netted 31 league goals.

However, he hasn’t been able to replicate these numbers whilst at the Mestalla and looks set to depart this summer.

Florian Plettenberg reports that a move to Fenerbahce is most likely for Gomez even though Everton, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in his services.

Pulisic future

Christian Pulisic’s future will be ‘resolved soon’ according to Fabrizio Romano as multiple Premier League clubs show interest in the Chelsea winger.

Manchester United have emerged as the favourites to secure a deal for the USA international but Newcastle and Leeds United have also shown an interest in signing the former Borussia Dortmund man.