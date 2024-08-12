Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have submitted a third bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi having had two previous bids rejected by the Eagles.

Guehi returned to action for Crystal Palace at the weekend, featuring in their final pre-season game against French outfit Nantes at Selhurst Park. The 24-year-old has been at the centre of major interest from Newcastle United this summer - but the two clubs remain apart in their valuations of the defender.

The Magpies have had two bids already for Guehi rejected by Palace with the second, sent late last week, worth around £50m. Palace value Guehi at £65m - meaning there is still some way to go before a fee can be agreed between the two clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle submitted a third bid for Guehi over the weekend with Palace pondering the latest offer. Reporter Keth Downie posted on X: ‘Newcastle have returned with a third offer for Marc Guéhi. I understand the increased offer is under consideration by Crystal Palace — and talks are ongoing. The latest bid was made by #NUFC over the weekend. Newcastle offered in the region of £50m last week. Palace looking for around £65m for the England defender. #NUFC hoping for a compromise.’

Newcastle United begin their Premier League season against Southampton on Saturday and will be hopeful of getting a deal for Guehi tied up by then.

Personal terms between Newcastle and the defender are not expected to be an issue if the two clubs can come to an agreement over a fee.