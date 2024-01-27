Newcastle United suffer double blow as key duo miss Fulham clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron will not feature for Newcastle United at Craven Cottage this evening. The Paraguayan has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times with reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Al Shabab FC and Al Ahli, who signed Allan Saint-Maximin from the Magpies in the summer, have recently been linked with a move for the winger who will not be on hand to help Eddie Howe’s side in the capital against Fulham. Almiron will miss the game at Craven Cottage through illness.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United haven’t reached the Fifth Round of the FA Cup in four years and will face Premier League opposition for the fourth time in five domestic cup matches this season having already played both Manchester clubs and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Howe will still be without Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes this evening but the trio are expected to be back in action soon and could feature at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

He will also be without club captain Jamaal Lascelles who misses the game through injury. Lascelles has played a key role for the Magpies in recent times due to Sven Botman’s injury concerns, but has dropped down to the bench following the Dutchman’s return to form.