Newcastle United’s injury problems this season have meant that a lot of their so-called ‘fringe’ players have been called upon at various times to fill into Eddie Howe’s first-team. With still a few injury concerns, the Magpies are still reliant on some of these players and unlike a normal transfer window, may feel they cannot sell, just in case they are needed again.

However, that does not mean that on an individual basis, there are players in Newcastle’s squad that could benefit from a move away this month - even if it impacts the first-team. Here, we take a look at three players that would fit that criteria:

Emil Krafth

Javier Manquillo’s departure to Celta Vigo may mean Krafth won’t be allowed to leave the club as he is needed for cover both at centre-back and at right-back. Krafth deputised brilliantly at full-back when Kieran Trippier got injured just a month into his Newcastle United career two years ago, but his ACL injury and subsequent 14-month lay-off has damaged his standing within the Magpies squad.

Krafth is among a clutch of players who are out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered an extension or not. At 29, Krafth is entering the prime of his career and as a full international, has shown he can be a reliable Premier League quality defender. It would take a lot of movement in the club for Krafth to be allowed to leave this month, but there’s no doubting that he would get more football elsewhere.

Martin Dubravka

Selling Dubravka would be completely detrimental to Newcastle United this season, but the facts remain that he likely has just half a season left as a first or even second choice goalkeeper at St James’ Park. Nick Pope is expected to return from injury around April whilst the club are likely to look for a new goalkeeper in the summer with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili among those linked with a move to the north east.

Dubravka will have a crucial role to play between now and the end of the campaign, however, if he is still at the club by the time the 2024/25 season gets underway, he will likely be their third-choice stopper. A departure before then would be catastrophic for Newcastle and won’t be sanctioned unless a replacement can be secured - but it’s likely that we could be entering the final few months of Dubravka as a Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Matt Targett

Targett is another player whose departure would cause a major headache for Newcastle between now and the end of the campaign. Although he has been absent with injury since early-November, he is slowly coming back to full fitness and could be an option for Howe to call on in the coming weeks.