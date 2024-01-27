Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United face off against Fulham with a place in the FA Cup Fifth Round on offer for the winner. The Magpies have already beaten fierce rivals Sunderland to reach this stage whilst the Cottagers also defeated Championship opposition in Rotherham United in the Third Round.

However, Newcastle have a terrible recent record against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup and have beaten just one top-flight team in the competition since 2005 - that came against Blackburn Rovers over a decade ago. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the FA Cup clash between Fulham and Newcastle United:

When is Fulham v Newcastle United?

The FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Fulham at Craven Cottage kicks-off at 7pm on Saturday 27 January. Jarred Gillett will be the referee for the game and he will be assisted by Tony Harrington on VAR duty.

What TV channel is Fulham v Newcastle United on?

ITV 4 will show Newcastle’s clash against Fulham.on Saturday night. Coverage will begin at 6:15pm. Supporters in the United Kingdom can also stream the game on ITV X.

When does the FA Cup Fifth Round draw take place?

The winner of Saturday’s game will find out their opponents for the next round on Sunday when the draw for the Fifth Round takes place. That will occur before Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest which kicks-off at 2:30pm on ITV.