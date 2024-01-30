Newcastle United suffer injury blow as key player limps off during Aston Villa clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been handed yet another injury blow after Alexander Isak limped off in the first-half of the clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Isak, who is Newcastle’s top scorer in all competitions this season, has had injury issues this campaign and had missed a clutch of games in October and November with a groin issue.

Isak was brought off with five minutes of the first period to go with his side 2-0 to the good courtesy of a brace from Fabian Schar. Schar’s first goal saw him tuck away a Kieran Trippier corner before he reacted quickest after Anthony Gordon’s strike smashed the bar to place home the rebound and Newcastle’s second just moments later.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

