Newcastle United suffer injury blow as key player limps off during Aston Villa clash
Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has been handed yet another selection issue.
Newcastle United have been handed yet another injury blow after Alexander Isak limped off in the first-half of the clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Isak, who is Newcastle’s top scorer in all competitions this season, has had injury issues this campaign and had missed a clutch of games in October and November with a groin issue.
Isak was brought off with five minutes of the first period to go with his side 2-0 to the good courtesy of a brace from Fabian Schar. Schar’s first goal saw him tuck away a Kieran Trippier corner before he reacted quickest after Anthony Gordon’s strike smashed the bar to place home the rebound and Newcastle’s second just moments later.
Speaking to TNT Sports post-match, Howe revealed that Isak had suffered a groin injury but that it 'didn't look too serious'. Newcastle are still without Isak’s strike partner Callum Wilson - although there is hope the former Cherries man can return to action soon.