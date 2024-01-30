Aston Villa ‘agree deal’ for ex-Man City winger just hours before Newcastle United clash
Aston Villa transfer news: Newcastle United’s next opponents have agreed a deal to sign one of the Championship’s hottest properties.
Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to sign winger Morgan Rogers. Villa had been locked in negotiations with Boro over Rogers and had seen three offers rejected by the Teesside club.
However, reports today have suggested that the Villains have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Rogers set to travel to the Midlands to undergo medical tests. Villa’s most recent offer of £7.5m had been rejected by Boro, but their improved offer, believed to be totalling £16m including add-ons, has been accepted.
Rogers only moved to the Riverside Stadium in summer on a deal worth around £1m from Manchester City. Boro, therefore, stand to net a tidy profit on the sale of the 21-year-old, but the Citizens are also due a fee having inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Rogers move to Teesside.
Rogers will not be available to feature against Newcastle United tonight as Unai Emery’s side look to extend a pretty formidable home record against a Magpies side that have won just once away from home in the league so far this season. Newcastle, however, have won their last two games on the road with wins over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup.