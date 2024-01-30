Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to sign winger Morgan Rogers. Villa had been locked in negotiations with Boro over Rogers and had seen three offers rejected by the Teesside club.

However, reports today have suggested that the Villains have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Rogers set to travel to the Midlands to undergo medical tests. Villa’s most recent offer of £7.5m had been rejected by Boro, but their improved offer, believed to be totalling £16m including add-ons, has been accepted.

Rogers only moved to the Riverside Stadium in summer on a deal worth around £1m from Manchester City. Boro, therefore, stand to net a tidy profit on the sale of the 21-year-old, but the Citizens are also due a fee having inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that saw Rogers move to Teesside.